Power outage leaves Bluefields communities without water

Several communities served by the Bluefields pumping station in Westmoreland are now out of water because of an electrical problem in the area.

The National Water Commission (NWC) the affected communities includes Bluefields, Belmont, Brighton, Retirement, Farm, Whitehouse, Culloden and South Sea Park.

It says a team has been dispatched to the location as the NWC aims to resolve the problem and restore water at the earliest possible time.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com