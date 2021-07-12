Children's home chef arrested after disabled ward sexually assaulted

A suspect is now in police custody in connection with the sexual assault of a disabled ward of the state at a western Jamaica children's home.

The assault reportedly occurred last month.

The suspect, who is employed as a chef at the children's home, surrendered to the police on Saturday in the presence of his attorney, the police reported.

He is to be interviewed by detectives.

According to police sources, the teenage ward was in the yard at the children's home when a man called her for a mango.

It's reported that she refused.

The man then approached her and pulled her by the hand to the back of the premises where the sexual assault occurred.

