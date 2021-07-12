Hanover woman charged with arson, burglary

A Hanover woman has been charged with arson, burglary and larceny for setting a man's house on fire.

Aneisha Bucknor, 34, a domestic worker of Claremont, was charged on Friday, a day after she was taken into custody where the police say she admitted to committing the crime.

She was arrested following an intense investigation.

Her court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 5, a man securely locked his house in the community of Claremont and left for work.

Shortly after, he received a phone call informing him that his house is on fire.

The fire department was called, which conducted a cooling down operation.

Damage was estimated at $3,000,000, according to the police.

The police said that investigations revealed that the fire was the work of an arsonist.

Evidence collected led investigators to Bucknor.

