Jamaican man wanted for murder in St Lucia nabbed in Portland

A Jamaican man wanted for murder in St Lucia was captured in Buff Bay, Portland on Sunday during a police snap raid.

He had been on the run since escaping custody in St Lucia last October.

He was in lockup for the shooting death of 28-year-old Cleus Alfred.

It is reported that Alfred was shot and killed on or about August 24, 2020, and that his body was found the following morning by a jogger.

The Portland Police have declined to release the identity of the man citing security reasons.

However, the police in St Lucia have identified the main suspect in Alfred's murder as 27-year-old Jamaican Orville Pernelle.

According to news outlet MBC Prime in St Lucia, Pernelle reportedly used a sharp instrument to cut through steel bars and escaped from a cell, which he shared with three other detainees, October last year.

- Gareth Davis Snr

