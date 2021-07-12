Judith Slater appointed new British High Commissioner to Jamaica

Judith Slater has been appointed as the new British High Commissioner to Jamaica.

In a Twitter post this morning, Slater said that she was honoured to be appointed.

She will succeed Asif Ahmad, who is being transferred to another diplomatic service appointment.

Slater will take office in September.

She is married to Philip de Waal and is a mother of two.

More about Judith Slater

* Her current assignment is in Istanbul, where she is the Consul-General and Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia>

* Slater holds a law degree from St John's College, Cambridge.

* Her earliest post in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office was as a Desk Officer for the Hong Kong Department in 1988.

* She served as Consul-General in Houston between 2004 and 2007.

* She is a sports fanatic and enjoys golf and tennis.

