Mother mourns death of 'hard ears' son

Andre Williams/Staff Reporter

Sophia McKenzie is mourning the loss of her 22-year-old son Tyson 'Roshane' Dunn who was shot dead at the corner of Pink Lane and Beeston Street in Kingston yesterday evening.

Pink Lane is situated in the violent Denham Town community which has been engulfed in gang war in recent times.

While finding it hard to come to terms with the killing, McKenzie said her usual warning to Dunn to stay clear of wrongdoing fell on deaf ears.

“Him nah hear me yaw man. He was such a nice little boy and I don't know what changed him but him just start follow friend and get caught up,” McKenzie said.

Dunn died leaving a one-year-old son.

“The family taking it hard, it really hard bad… Nuh police nuh come to we yet or nothing,” McKenzie said, adding that she will have to stand responsibility for her grandchild.

Investigators theorise that Dunn's murder is linked to the ongoing war in Denham Town and McKenzie agrees.

"Yea, it's because of it," she said while being comforted by relatives.

McKenzie said she last saw Dunn shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

“Mi buy piece of chicken and chips for him and him bathe and him eat it. Him come sit at the gate for a while but ... all when the shot dem a fire mi still a wash and when mi come out me hear say a him get shot,” she said.

The West Kingston Police are investigating.

