Police impose 48-hour curfew in Naggo Head, Portmore

The police have imposed a 48-hour curfew in sections Naggo Head, Portmore, St Catherine.

The curfew took effect at 6 p.m. Monday and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.

It's part of the response to mounting concerns about violence in the community.

The police say during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.

Curfew boundaries:

NORTH: Along Dark Lane from the intersection with Newland Main Road to the western boundary (imaginary line that runs through West Bank).

EAST: Along the Newland Main Road from the intersection of Naggo Head Drive to the intersection of Dark Lane (land beside Portmore Evangelistic Centre).

SOUTH: Along Naggo Head Drive from the intersection of West Bank to the intersection the Newland main road.

WEST: Along an imaginary line from Dark Lane running through West Banks to Naggo Head Drive.

