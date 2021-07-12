Rehabilitated Adelphi Police Station brings joy to residents

WESTERN BUREAU:

Lovina Vanriel and Denton Scott were among the many residents of Adelphi district, in St James, who showed up on Thursday to watch National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang, and Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson, officially unveil the newly rehabilitated Adelphi Police Station.

According to Scott, who resides in the neighbouring Dumfries community, the rehabilitation of the station, which was done at a cost of $4.3 million, is a welcome gift to the over 15,000 people from the approximately 15 communities it serves.

“We welcome this refurbished station but I would like for them to install a closed-circuit television system on the building so that the police can have additional eyes on the activities around them,” Scott told The Gleaner.

For Vanriel, who did not hide her glee, it was all about the aesthetics and the fact that the police can now operate in a professional setting.

“I am just loving the new look of our police station. Now that our police have a better working facility, I am expecting them to continue to be professional in the execution of their duties,” said Vanriel, a domestic worker from the community.

Chang, who spoke at the opening of the facility, said the rehabilitated police station is one of two police stations in the parish to have received infrastructural support under the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) poverty reduction programme.

The security minister said several police stations across the island are poised to be refurbished and redesigned in short order.

“While we have some stations still in bad shape, they (police officers) are aware of the commitment of this government to continue the plan to improve the entire environment of the police,” said Chang, prior to opening the new-look police station.

“We will continue to work with JSIF and the National Housing Trust, as well as with funding from the allocation from the country’s fiscal budget,” added Chang.

The security minister also noted that operational changes within the police force have been having a positive impact in terms of deployment and training.

Commissioner Anderson said the police station is now in a good working environment for effective policing, which he is expecting from the officers stationed there.

“The police station is a JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) station, but it really belongs to the community. The purpose of this station is really to deliver service to the community,” said Anderson.

“The community should feel compelled and free to come to us for not just policing matters, but for other concerns,” Anderson added.

According to the commissioner, the police should be prepared to listen to all concerns from the residents, even if they do not fall within the scope of their work.

“If we get a concern of whatever sort, even if it doesn’t fall in the area of policing, we need to take it to the people who can help if we can’t. That is our mandate of being a force of good,” said Anderson.