SafeSpot: Jamaica’s national child and teen helpline

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been increased concern about violence against children and the access to critical social services has declined. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in partnership with the Office of the Children’s Advocate and The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, created a helpline for children and teens called SafeSpot.

The helpline, which was launched on May 20, aims at providing assistance for all children including those who are suffering from violence and abuse. SafeSpot is available for anyone 18 and under, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

IMPACT OF PANDEMIC

The Children’s Advocate of Jamaica, Diahann Gordon Harrison, said the COVID-19 pandemic was a catalyst for the helpline, as it introduced new stressors and censors for children across the board.

UNICEF conducted a survey which showed that in 505 Jamaican households, from June 23 to July 13, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had emotional impacts on children. Sixty three per cent of children surveyed were bored, 57 per cent were overeating, 41 per cent were frustrated, 31 per cent exhibited acts of clinginess, 23 per cent suffered from anxiety, 23 per cent experienced sadness, 21 per cent were fearful and the remaining 15 per cent were uncooperative with the structures around them.

Gordon-Harrison said SafeSpot differs from existing child helplines that only look into serious matters such as rape and abuse. SafeSpot provides immediate assistance for matters such as feelings of anxiety or embarrassment.

SafeSpot eliminates delays and increases access to trained individuals who are able to help with any situation.

UNICEF’s representative, Charlene Coore Desai, said UNICEF has provided technical support for SafeSpot by engaging Child Helpline International (CHI), an international organisation with expertise with children helplines.

“CHI conducted a feasibility study to inform the design of this service in a Jamaican context. They have also assisted in providing critical documentation and training staff and volunteers who are ensuring that all this planning results in a service that children will find useful” said Coore-Desai.

SEVERAL INTERACTIONS

Quality Assurance Coordinator of SafeSpot Ann-Maria Dawkins Johnson said there have been over 100 interactions since its beginning in May. She said the children have been given counselling and emotional support, with the youngest being six years old and the oldest 18.

Dawkins Johnson added that most of their interactions have been via WhatsApp, with the majority of reports being suicidal thoughts and attempts.

SafeSpot accommodates volunteers who are vetted by an interview panel and trained. Volunteers are also expected to have experience working with children.

Verb Communication is the main marketing team behind SafeSpot. Founder and Managing Director Kalando Wilmoth said the company is working on a SafeSpot website that will be up and running soon.

To contact SafeSpot call toll free 888-723-3776, WhatsApp 876-439-5199 or direct message @safespotja on Snapchat and Instagram.