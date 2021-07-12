St James residents stage major protest over poor road conditions

Hopeton Bucknor, Gleaner Writer

More than one hundred disgruntled residents in the St James communities of Johns Hall, Black Shop, St John's, Dam Road, Hurlock, Spring Mount and other adjoining areas this morning took to the streets and staged a major protest over poor road conditions.

They came out from as early as 6 o'clock and blocked all the major entrances and exits to the areas, including the main stretch of roadway which leads from Montego Bay, through to Tucker, John's Hall and Spring Mount, and into St Elizabeth.

Roadblocks were mounted at dozens of locations with the use of large boulders, huge tree trunks, tyres, and old furniture and appliances.

Hundreds were left stranded as taxi operators withdrew their services.

The protesters say they have been suffering for more than five years with the deplorable road conditions and vowed to continue their action until the situation is addressed by their political representatives.

Members of the security forces have been deployed to the scene, as workmen use heavy equipment to clear roads.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.