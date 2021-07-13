‘Change will not come…if we wait on others’

Economist Mark Ricketts writes: “We can’t forever cloak ourselves in an excuse-driven thought process which allows us as individuals, government, and the private sector, to make bad decisions, then tie everything to disadvantages arising from slavery, imperialism, and colonialism. We must accept that sacrifices have been made and at some point an evolution has to occur to facilitate progress.”

He adds: “One just has to look at the amazing achievements of first and second generation Jamaicans, and for that matter, Caribbean people, who started with nothing. Some would be embarrassed if they gave you an insight into their beginnings and their life story, but they were committed to making it, and most did.

“We have to emancipate ourselves and none but ourselves can free our mind. Once there is that breakout and self confidence, we must realize change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time.”