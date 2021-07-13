Couple murdered, man shot in Westmoreland home invasion

A couple was shot and killed by gunmen while in bed at their house in the community of Russia in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland this morning.

They have been identified as 21-year-old Anthony Godfrey, otherwise called 'Tansuh', and 19-year-old Chrissan Brooks, alias 'Chrissy'.

A 19-year-old male was also shot and injured and is in hospital in critical condition.

It is reported that about 3:45 a.m., gunmen kicked in the door to the couple's two-bedroom board house.

The attackers sprayed their bedroom with bullets, hitting Godfrey and Brooks multiple times, killing them on the spot.

The men then turned to an adjoining room where they opened fire on the other man, injuring him.

Four children between the ages of two months and 12 years were at the premises at the time of the attack.

They were not hurt.

The gunmen fled the scene.

- Hopeton Bucknor

