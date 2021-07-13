Green Island red with rage over road, noise nuisance

WESTERN BUREAU:

While they stand to benefit from a 1,000-room hotel slated for construction in their community, residents of Green Island, Hanover, are peeved at the road damage and noise nuisance allegedly caused by trucks transporting material to the site.

Marvel Sewell, councillor for the Green Island division, told last week’s monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation that he had received complaints about the issue.

Truckers have been accused of destroying both the Wharf and Santoy roads.

Sewell suggested that haulage operators use the Santoy roadway only.

Checks by The Gleaner revealed that dump material being used on the proposed hotel site is being drawn from marl mining pits in the districts of Fish River and Silver Spring, which border Hanover and Westmoreland.

Sewell said he would like to know what agreements are in place with the developers of the hotel as it relates to fixing the roads that are damaged once this phase of the project has been completed.

Lucea Mayor Sheridan Samuels, who chairs the municipal corporation, conceded that a pre-works agreement should have been forged with the developers.

“It is still our responsibility to call them in and bring them to book, worse if our infrastructure has been damaged,” the mayor said.

Samuels also noted that he has been getting reports about the hours of work and the noise emanating from the trucks alongside the damage to the roads.

“So many things happening down there, it is time for us to act,” said Samuels, adding that guidance would be sought from the corporation’s chief executive officer, David Gardner.

