Immigration Corner | What is the RNIP?

Dear Ms Powell,

I heard about some rural community programme and I’m interested. I am a mechanic and my wife is a nurse. Would we find places to live and get jobs or are we expected to go there and build houses? Are there other people living there? We are just looking for opportunities for our children. Can you tell us about this opportunity?

– J.C.

Dear J.C.,

The government of Canada launched the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP), which is aimed at ensuring that rural and smaller communities can benefit from skilled and professional immigrants who want to settle in these communities. It is community-driven, based on the needs of the community, and so each community, will have their own specific requirements. It is like the Provincial Nominee Programmes.

PARTICIPATING COMMUNITIES

There are currently three communities participating in this programme. However, it is expected that more will be up and running shortly. The targeted communities are Sault Ste Marie and Thunder Bay in Ontario, as well as, Altona/Rhineland in Manitoba. The other communities will be North Bay, Sudbury, Timmins in Ontario; as well as Brandon, Manitoba, Vernon in British Colombia; and Claresholm, Alberta, to name a few.

These are established communities with adequate housing, amenities and jobs available there. These communities are also only a few hours away from major cities, should you have the need to visit those cities.

Since the programme is community-driven, each community will post its own requirements to qualify under the programme. The community organisers will examine your application to ensure that you have the skill, work experience and the general ability to integrate into the community. The key is that you must have a genuine interest in staying and working in the specific community that grants a nomination.

BASIC REQUIREMENTS

Each applicant will need to qualify under one of the federal immigration programmes, such as the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, Federal Skilled Trades Programme, or the Canadian Work Experience Class.

Therefore, you must meet all Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) eligibility requirements before your application will be considered. This means being able to prove that you have a qualifying work experience. The minimum work experience must be one that is acquired after you have the required post-secondary education that is equivalent to that in Canada. That means you will need to get your post-secondary education validated by providing an educational credential report. If your post-secondary education is in Canada, you must have graduated from a publicly-funded post-secondary institution or a designated learning institution, preferably in the recommending community.

You must prove that you exceed or meet the minimum language requirement for either English or French, or both languages. Most importantly, you will need to demonstrate that you have enough money or settlement funds to assist with your move and help you to settle in the community.

JOB OFFER

You must have a qualifying job offer to qualify under this programme. A qualifying job offer must be genuine and must meet the needs of the employer in the community. The potential employer will need to have an established business and able to fulfil the terms of the offer. Most importantly, the employer must comply with all the employment laws or rules.

A legitimate employer will post job offers on the community websites with details on how to apply. You will need to have the experience and education to do the jobs before you apply. These jobs will specify the minimum requirements and you must provide proof of these qualifications. Some jobs may require Canadian certification, so be cognizant of that. Follow the instructions on the website, as each employer will have their own specific requirements.

Once you have a valid job offer, the employer must complete and sign the RNIP Offer of Employment Form. This form must be submitted with your application. Your application will be assessed to ensure you meet all the requirements. If so, you will be given a nomination letter to apply for permanent residence via IRCC Express Entry System.

OTHER OPTIONS

There are many routes to becoming a permanent resident of Canada and bring your family with you. This programme is not the only available route. Individuals with the qualifications, work experience, language requirements have many options for their family. Therefore, I urge you to consult directly with a Canadian lawyer to help you make an informed decision about the best programme for you and your family, based on the details of your case.

