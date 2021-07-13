Man charged for Rum Lane double murder

Nineteen-year-old Ronaldo Williams has been charged by the Kingston Central Police for the gun attack on Rum Lane in Kingston that left two people dead and three injured.

Williams, otherwise called 'Bupsy', who is from Summerset Avenue, Kingston 16, is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of shooting with intent and three counts of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

The charges stem from the Friday, July 2 double murder of 29-year-old Oshoy Watson, a chef of White Plate Meadows in Spanish Town, St Catherine, and 25-year-old Ian Reid of Cloverly Road, Kingston.

The police report that about 1:40 p.m., the men were sitting along the roadway when Williams and another man, armed with guns, approached and fired several shots at them.

The police were summoned and they were taken to hospital where Watson and Reid were pronounced dead and the other three men admitted.

