New fire station for Ulster Spring in Trelawny

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie has indicated that ground will be broken for the construction of a new fire station in Ulster Spring in South Trelawny in August.

McKenzie noted that the establishment of the fire station will be the fulfilment of his commitment to the people of Southern Trelawny, its Member of Parliament, Marissa Dalrymple-Philibert, and councillors.

"I am pleased to advise that, hopefully, by the end of August I will be breaking ground for the construction of a brand new fire station over in Ulster Spring," he said while addressing a special meeting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation on July 8.

Trelawny is now served by one fire station, which is in Falmouth.

McKenzie, in underscoring the need for the new facility, said that if a fire begins in communities in South Trelawny, assistance is sought from fire stations in the neighbouring parish of Manchester.

He also noted that with the increased infrastructural developments taking place in Northern Trelawny, he has committed to increasing the capacity of the fire units at the Falmouth Fire Station.

McKenzie informed that the parish is to benefit from a fleet of 30 trucks purchased by the Ministry, 15 of which are already in the island.

He also noted that the additional 15 trucks are expected to arrive in Jamaica before September.

- JIS News

