PEP results to be released this week

The Ministry of Education is reporting that the results of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) will be released this week.

The Ministry had previously stated that the placement of students in high schools will be done using the May Ability Test scores combined with the results of the Grade Four Performance Task in Language Arts and Mathematics that the students would have taken in 2019.

The Ministry says an online portal has been created to allow parents and schools to access the PEP results.

It points out that the portal is in addition to the usual modalities available for accessing students' scores and placement.

Parents of candidates who sat the exams this year and who provided email addresses were informed of this online portal via emails last week, the Ministry indicated.

Further, text messages were sent to those who provided cell phone numbers and others have been advised they can access the information from their children's schools.



Access for Parents

The Deams Performance Information System (DPIS) online site for parents is parents.dpisonline.com.

This site is designed to present “Parent Reports” to all parents and guardians of students who are transitioning from primary level institutions to high schools.



Parents are being asked to visit the website and to use their child's education ministry-issued email address as the username and date of birth as the password.

This will then become active following the provision of an activation code to ensure strict confidentiality.



The format to be used for the date of birth is year, month, day.

Kindly see example below:

Username: jane.doe0158@moeschools@edu.jm

Password: 20080731

The portal is now open for registration.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.