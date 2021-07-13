Sections of Naggo Head in Portmore under curfew

The police have imposed a curfew in sections of Naggo Head in Portmore, St Catherine.

The security measure took effect at 6 o'clock last evening and will remain in place until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

* NORTH: Along Dark Lane from the intersection with Newland main road to the western boundary (imaginary line that runs through West Bank).

* EAST: Along the Newland main road from the intersection of Naggo Head Drive to the intersection of Dark Lane (land beside Portmore Evangelistic Centre).

* SOUTH: Along Naggo Head Drive from the intersection of West Bank to the intersection the Newland main road.

* WEST: Along an imaginary line from Dark Lane running through West Banks to Naggo Head Drive.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.