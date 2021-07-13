Three more COVID-19 deaths, 36 additional cases

Jamaica has recorded three more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,134.

The deceased are a 59-year-old woman from St Ann, a 73-year-old man from St Catherine and a 70-year-old man from St James.

The Health Ministry says one of the deaths was previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 36 new cases with ages ranging from nine months to 96 years, pushing the total to 50,793 with 8,210 being active.

Of the new infections, 18 are women, 19 are men and one case is under investigation.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new infections with nine cases being recorded, followed by Westmoreland with seven and then St James with six.

A total of 2,596 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 10.4%.

In the meantime, there were 1,061 more recoveries, increasing the total to 41,090.

Some 88 persons are in hospital with 27 being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 49,816 are at home.

