Westmoreland minister of religion charged with rape

Oral Britton, otherwise called 'Bishop', a minister of religion of Petersfield in Westmoreland, has been charged with rape and grievous sexual assault.

Britton was charged by detectives attached to the Centre for the Investigations of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) in relation a June 2019 incident in Retreat, St Mary.

According to the police, the complainant was at church when she was allegedly summoned to a room by Britton.

It is further alleged that Britton handed the complainant a bottle of pills and that she fell ill immediately after opening the container.

Britton then allegedly had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

The matter was reported to the police and he was arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.