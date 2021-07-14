14-year-old nabbed for fatal Westmoreland home invasion

Police investigators in Westmoreland have taken a 14-year-old boy into custody in connection with yesterday's home invasion in the parish that left a couple dead and another man injured.

The juvenile was taken into custody by investigators attached to the Savanna-la-mar Criminal Investigation Branch.

The police say the teen is believed to be one of four persons involved in the fatal attack.

READ: Westmoreland couple murdered in sleep

The third shooting victim remains in hospital in serious but stable condition, according to the police.

Meanwhile, the police are reporting that the involvement of this 14-year-old boy brings to 22, the number of juveniles who have been arrested in connection with serious crimes in the division since the start of the year.

