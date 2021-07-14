55 additional COVID-19 cases, no new fatality

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded 55 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the tally to 50,848.

Of the new infections, 27 are women and 28 are men with ages ranging from one to 97 years.

The tally for active cases is now at 7,232.

Kingston and St Andrew account for the majority of the new cases with 15 being recorded, followed by St Catherine with 10 and St Ann with eight.

A total of 2,077 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 5.5%.

Meanwhile, no fatality was recorded on Tuesday, leaving the tally at 1,134.

However, one new case was recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 157.

The Health Ministry says this case was previously under investigation.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 112.

In the meantime, there were 1,032 more recoveries, increasing the total to 42,122.

Some 97 persons are in hospital with 22 being moderately ill and 10 critically ill.

Ten persons are in government quarantine, while 48,052 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.