Buck stops with us for party permits, says Kgn mayor

Preliminary approvals issued by government organisations for the hosting of entertainment events will not automatically get the green light from the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Mayor Delroy Williams has insisted.

Applications for events attracting more than 100 patrons must be submitted to the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), and the health ministry for approval during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Once ODPEM and the Ministry of Health are satisfied with the applications, then they are sent to us for review and approval or refusal,” Williams said during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Williams explained that recommendations by ODPEM and the ministry for an event to be held does not mean automatic approval from KSAMC.

“We have standards that are separate from COVID protocols that we do apply to our events – issues with structures, traffic issues and usually for larger events, we have that liaison with the JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force] and others in arriving at the decision,” the mayor explained.

Williams noted that there has been a steady increase in the number of applications for event permits since the entertainment sector got the green light in late June.

He added that though smaller events are given approval through the KSAMC, the Ministry of Health has asked to be notified about said events.

Williams said that since the July 1 reopening of the entertainment sector, no major events have been held in the city. One is scheduled for this weekend.

Municipal corporations have agreed to reduce by 50 per cent the cost for licences and permits to stage events.

The Government has also offered venues to stakeholders rent-free, with organisers only being required to cover security and utility costs for the events.

Among venues available for use are the National Stadium complex, Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre, Fort Charles, Fort Rocky, Falmouth Pier, and Port Royal Pier.

Meanwhile, the mayor encouraged promoters to abide by the COVID-19 protocols established for events.

“The party environment is one that can be difficult to manage, but it can be managed and we are asking promoters just to take all the steps necessary to do so,” the mayor urged.

Further, he appealed to promoters who are hosting events without permits or amusement licences to desist.

“Please change that and make your application in the manner set out, so that your events are legal. We appeal to these promoters who continue to have these events, and there are different types of events, a lot of round robins being held without the appropriate licences,” he said.

