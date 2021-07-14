Chang: Mount Salem ZOSO, a model for other communities

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang has lauded the transformation of the St James community of Mount Salem describing it as a model for the Zones of Special Operation (ZOSO).

Chang, who is also the national security minister was speaking on Wednesday at the official opening of the rehabilitated Mount Salem Police Station in the parish.

Mount Salem was first declared as a Zone of Special Operation in 2017.

"We are now seeing the results of what has been a Zone of Special Operation, coordinated and comprehensive approach to community development for sustainable violence reduction," he said.

According to Chang, the model is being used in other ZOSOs and in other communities designated as vulnerable and volatile.

"Inaction is not an option when it comes to ensuring the safety of our communities and security of our citizens,” said Chang.

He said infrastructural deterioration and inferior service have for far too long characterised how residents in certain communities are treated.

The rehabilitation of the Mount Salem Police Station was funded through the European Union Poverty Reduction Programme and the Jamaica Social Investment Fund which led the execution of the project.

More than $200 million has already been spent in Mount Salem, with a further $80 million now being spent.

