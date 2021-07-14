Curfew imposed in Whitfield Town

A curfew has been imposed in Whitfield Town, Kingston 13.

The security measure took effect at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, and will remain in place until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 15.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

* NORTH - Along Delacree Road (from Waltham Park Road & Languard Avenue to Maxfield Avenue).

* EAST - Along Maxfield Avenue (from Delacree Road to Spanish Town Road).

* SOUTH - Along Spanish Town Road (from Maxfield Avenue to Waltham Park Road and Languard Avenue).

* WEST - Along Waltham Park Road and Languard Avenue (from Spanish Town Road to Delacree Road).

During the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.

