E-10 87 up $2.10, E-10 90 up $2.27 and diesel up $2.60

Gas prices are to go up on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move up by $2.10 to sell for $155.70 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go up by $2.27 sell for $163.99.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $2.60 per litre to sell for $146.10.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $154.95 per litre following an increase of $2.76.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $3.06 to sell for $124.20.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.51 to sell for $64.71, while butane will move up by $0.97 to sell for $74.14 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.