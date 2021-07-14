Helpline for children at risk of abuse to be launched in September

The Ministry of Education will be launching a 211 helpline for use by children at risk of abuse or persons who wish to make a report on September 6.

This following approval from the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR).

Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams made the disclosure during a statement to the House of Representatives on July 13.

“This helpline will be manned 24 hours by childcare professionals and will be a significant addition to the child protection ecosystem. We will be running a national campaign to inform Jamaicans of this new helpline, as we will transition it to be the main helpline for reporting child abuse in Jamaica,” Williams said.

In addition, the Ministry, through the Child Protection and Family Services Agency, will be embarking on a positive or good parenting campaign in an effort to empower Jamaican parents to raise happy, healthy and smart children.

The Ministry will also be embarking on a Corporal Punishment Campaign, where parents will be encouraged to try positive discipline. Both campaigns will run for a total of four years in separate phases.

“The Ministry is preparing to go to tender to engage a public relations company to lead this activity,” Williams said.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.