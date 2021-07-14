Man accused of executing friend to return to court November

A St Catherine man who is accused of shooting his friend to death in an unprovoked incident is scheduled to return to the Gun Court on November 25.

The accused, Omar Campbell, reportedly killed his friend after assisting him with transportation from Marcus Garvey Drive, where his motorcycle had developed mechanical problems.

The Portmore, St Catherine resident, who is known as ‘Up Up’, is charged for the June 24, 2019 murder of 27-year-old custom broker Julian Chen, who was killed on Harbour Street in downtown Kingston.

According to police reports, Chen was reportedly travelling on Marcus Garvey Drive in the wee hours when his motorbike broke down.

It is further reported that contact was made with Campbell, who organised assistance for Chen to be picked up. He had also travelled to Marcus Garvey Drive.

Chen was reportedly picked up in his minivan by another of his friends and transported to Harbour Street.

However, after exiting the vehicle he was reportedly shot and killed by Campbell, who had been travelling in another vehicle.

Chen’s body was reportedly found by the police around 2:30 a.m. with what appeared to be gunshot wound to his head.

The police later theorised that Chen was killed as a result of an internal gang feud.

Last Thursday when the matter was mentioned in court, a new date was scheduled and Campbell’s bail was extended.

Attorney-at-law Kemar Robinson is representing Campbell.