Man robbed, killed in Manchester

CHANTILLY, Manchester:

The Manchester police are confirming the shooting death of man near his home in the Chantilly community in the parish.

The dead is man has been identified as 35-year-old Richard Powell.

Reports are that about 9 p.m. on Monday, Powell and his girlfriend were making their way home when a lone gunman approached them and tried to rob them.

It is reported that Powell had sold his car earlier that day and received a sum of $700,000, but encountered difficulties with depositing it at the bank.

The police theorised that he was trailed to the location where he was attacked.

Powell, who resisted as the thieves tried to take the bag with the money from his girlfriend, was shot in the process. He was rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“I am in disbelief ... I can’t believe them just kill the man so. We are really living in a dangerous time. The man was such a quiet and humble man. He never deserved this death,” said the deceased cousin.

The police continue to ask that when citizens are transacting business with large sums of money they take the necessary precautions.

This incident follows the daring attack in the community of Davyton in the parish where 33-year-old Shane McDonald of Bethel Street in Greenvale was killed and a woman injured at a cookout.

According to reports, at approximately 9:30 p.m. the deceased and the woman were pounced upon by gunmen who opened fire hitting them.

They were rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where McDonald was pronounced dead and the woman admitted.

editorial@gleanerjm.com