Members of Combined Cadet Force plant trees at Calabar

Principal of Calabar High School in St Andrew, Albert Corcho, is lauding members of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force for planting scores of trees at the institution.

Recently, the group planted trees at seven other high schools in the Corporate Area.

Already, they have planted 500 trees, which is part of an islandwide initiative to plant 1,500 trees.

The principal said the trees will become very important from an environmental perspective, and “it is our responsibility to do what we can to preserve this environment, and despite what is happening with COVID-19, our cadets have come to the front, they are leading by example, and we are very happy for what is happening”.

Corcho added that the group will be maintaining the trees and “these are things that we need to do, and to get our young people involved in, because protecting the environment is the responsibility of all of us, especially the young people who are coming up”.

For his part, media communication officer with the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force, Captain Coleridge Minto, informed that the tree-planting project is part of efforts, in partnership with the Forestry Department, to support the Government’s three million trees initiative.