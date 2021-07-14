Norman Scott and Mikael Phillips nominated for PNP vice president race

Mayor of Spanish Town and Chairman of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, Norman Scott, and Mikael Phillips, Member of Parliament for Manchester North Western today submitted their nomination forms for the upcoming People's National Party (PNP) vice president election.

Both men, backed by their supporters, handed in their papers to PNP general secretary Dr Dayton Campbell at the party's Old Hope Road, St Andrew headquarters.

Campbell, who presided over the process, said nominations for all four VP slots opened on Monday and will close on Friday.

"If needs be, the fate of all persons nominated will be decided at the annual conference," Campbell told The Gleaner, adding that nominations are open to all paid-up members who are in good standing with the party for five years.

So far, only the two men have handed in nomination forms.

A prominent party insider told The Gleaner that the nominees for the four available posts could go unchallenged as the party presents a united picture.

