St Elizabeth man and businesswoman charged with ganja-related offences

Detectives assigned to the Area 3 Narcotics Police Division on Tuesday arrested and charged a man and a woman for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act following a joint police-military operation at a guesthouse in Beacon district, St Elizabeth.

They are 54-year-old Lester Green, a farmer of Newell district in the parish, and 38-year-old Tamara Robinson, a businesswoman of Beacon district, also in the parish.

The police say Green had been on the run for over two years after he allegedly committed a number of breaches of the act.

He was reportedly found hiding in a room and was arrested on a warrant.

Also, during the operation, which was carried out about 5:00 a.m., the team searched a room that was occupied by Robinson.

According to the police, 24 parcels containing ganja were found in her possession.

The drug weighs approximately 20 pounds and has an estimated street value of $80,000, the police reported.

Robinson was charged with possession of ganja and dealing in ganja.

She is scheduled to appear before the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Monday, July 26 while Green is to appear before the court on Wednesday, July 14.

