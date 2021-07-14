St James partygoers urged to prevent dengue spread

WESTERN BUREAU:

While Jamaica’s entertainment sector has got the green light to reopen under strict guidelines, in keeping with COVID-19 protocols, St James’ Deputy Chief Public Health Inspector, Sherika Lewis, is also warning local partygoers to take steps to prevent the spread of dengue fever.

Lewis sounded the warning while addressing last Thursday’s monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC), where she noted that St James’ Aedes index, the marker for the level of dengue fever spread in the parish, was at eight per cent for June, two per cent higher than in May.

“We have inspected a total of 4,345 premises, and of this number, 343 were positive for mosquito breeding, resulting in an Aedes index of eight per cent. With the opening of the entertainment sector, we are going to be seeing persons enjoying the nightlife, so we are encouraging persons to dress appropriately to prevent themselves from being bitten by mosquitoes,” Lewis told Montego Bay Mayor Leeroy Williams, who was chairing the meeting.

“Are you saying that with the opening of the entertainment sector, persons should not only be concerned with the coronavirus, but they should also beware of the dengue-bearing mosquitoes?” asked Williams.

“Yes, sir, definitely so. Some of these mosquitoes are night feeders, so we have to ensure that persons are encouraged to dress appropriately, preferably in long clothing, and I know that may be a challenge for some persons because they dress in other types of apparel,” responded Lewis.

Lewis’ warning echoes past concerns that Jamaica’s population would be endangered if dengue fever should combine with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen some 50,757 infections and 1,131 deaths locally since last March.

Of the national COVID-19 infection figures, St James has consistently recorded the third-highest number of cases. The current figure for the parish is 4,877. That figure comes behind the 13,995 cases now on record for Kingston and St Andrew, and the 9,986 recorded for St Catherine.

Concerning St James’ dengue numbers, Lewis noted that Jamaica’s recent rains would have increased opportunities for mosquito breeding, while at the same time hindering vector control efforts.

“The increase in rain will both hamper mosquito control activities and also exacerbate the mosquito population in the parish. Therefore, everyone is being encouraged at this time to search out and destroy mosquito-breeding sites weekly, and also take personal protection seriously, such as wearing repellent containing Deet,” said Lewis.

“Wearing light-coloured clothing is important, because the mosquitoes are attracted to dark-coloured clothing as well, so we are encouraging that at this time. Also, special protection measures should be put in place for children and the elderly,” Lewis added.

St James has been experiencing a steady increase in its Aedes index following a record-low, three-month index of five per cent between February and April.

