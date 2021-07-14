VMBS staff accused of DRMA breaches to face judge August 5

An attorney-at-law and 26 employees of the Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS) accused of breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) are to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on August 5.

The new mention date was scheduled when the group appeared in court on Tuesday before Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks, who extended their bail.

It is being alleged that on April 28, a police team was on patrol in the New Kingston area monitoring the nightly curfew when they received information that an event was in session at the VMBS building.

The police went to the location where they reportedly heard loud music coming from the roof and saw party lights on the top of the building.

They reportedly made checks and discovered that the company was hosting an event called ‘I am VM Awards’.

The police then called for backup and went to the parking lot of the building where they reportedly saw several vehicles.

The cops then turned on the lights on their service vehicles and noticed that the music stopped and that persons started to leave the roof.

Persons were arrested when they went to the parking lot and were subsequently charged.

VMBS has denied that the company was hosting a party.

According to VMBS, it was hosting a virtual event and the production was happening at the location.

It has maintained that it had sought permission from the police and was granted an exemption.

The police have denied that claim.

Attorneys-at-law Jacqueline Samuels Brown, QC, Steven Jackson, and Joerio Scott are representing the VMBS employees.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com