10 of 15 missing fishermen found in Honduran waters

Ten of the 15 Honduran fishermen who went missing at sea last Tuesday have been rescued.

Last week Tuesday, they were aboard the Rainforest Seafood-owned 'Fallen Star' fishing boat enroute to Jamaica from Honduras when signals to the vessel were lost.

The 10 fishers were found on a lifeboat in Honduran waters earlier today.

An oil tanker was sailing from Port Esquivel to Guatemala when the men were spotted.

Roger Lyn, director of marketing and corporate affairs of Rainforest Seafoods said an unknown authority has dispatched the necessary medical personnel to determine the condition of the rescued fishermen.

Spirits are still high although the whereabouts of the remaining five fishermen are still unknown as investigations are still underway.

“It's still early days,” Lyn told The Gleaner, adding that the men have yet to be identified and their families contacted.

- Asha Wilks

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.