65 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Jamaica has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,136.

The deceased are a 91-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew and a 59-year-old male from Westmoreland.

One more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 113.

Meanwhile, there were 65 new cases with ages ranging from six months to 96 years, pushing the total to 50,913 with 6,295 being active.

Of the new cases, 39 are women and 26 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew account for the majority of the new infections with 19 cases being recorded, followed by St James with 11 and then Hanover with nine.

A total of 1,593 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 7.4%.

In the meantime, there were 1,035 more recoveries, increasing the total to 43,157.

Some 93 persons are in hospital with 24 being moderately ill and 10 critically ill.

Ten persons are in government quarantine, while 47,855 are at home.

