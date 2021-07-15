Bryan’s Bay informal settlers living on edge

PORT ANTONIO, Portland:

Informal settlers occupying lands at Bryan’s Bay and at the old marina in Port Antonio, Portland, are fearful that their lives and property will be under serious threat in the event of a hurricane, or during persistent rainfall.

The more than 100 residents living on a riverbank at Bryan’s Bay on Jamaica Railway Corporation lands are living on edge, especially during heavy rainfall, due to rising water. Their situation is made worse whenever there is an imminent threat from a hurricane.

For 23-year-old Akeem Watkitts, who has lived at that informal settlement since birth, it is like a nightmare, especially during heavy rainfall. According to him, water from the hills of Stony Hill (Portland) rushes down into the river, bringing in its path all forms of debris which easily block the river.

“The water then floods the entire roadway, making it impassable to vehicular traffic,” said Watkitts.

“With no grinding (Gabion basket), this area is easily flooded and we continue to suffer as a result of the state of the river,” he added.

Watkitts explained that the nearby river, which flows directly behind his house, is heavily littered with tree trunks, metallic garbage receptacles, plastic bottles and other forms of debris. As a result, he said that with each heavy downpour, residents have to be on the alert while playing a wait-and-see game as to whether or not they can remain home, or if it is time to flee from the rising waters.

Another resident, Brandy Thomas, pointed out that due to the silting in the river, during heavy rainfall the river overflows its banks, inundating their yards and homes, while forcing them to evacuate, especially at night.

“You really just have to watch the time and know how the weather set up, and say rain probably fall this amount of time, so just prepare fi anything. You caan really sure, caah (because) weatherman wi say rain a come today or tomorrow, and when you look a next week it come, caah it nuh really accurate,” said Thomas.

The squatter settlement at Bryan’s Bay has had its challenges dating back to the January 1998 flooding, which destroyed several dwellings after the river overflowed its banks and swept away dozens of houses and livestock.

Meanwhile, a fisherman who gave his name only as Willy, and who plies his trade at the informal settlement near the old Port Antonio Marina, told The Gleaner that they have suffered heavy losses over the years during hurricane, which destroyed boats, engines, fish pots, and their beach houses.

According to the fisherman, whenever there is any threat from a hurricane, they have to hurriedly secure their properties and store them in a safe place, so as to prevent further loss. He explained the process of securing the cargo, which could easily be lost or washed away.

“Well, we need fi try get wi fish pot dem outta di sea,” he explained.

“But what wi try do is try push up wi boat and ting dem, and secure dem. Make sure the engine them put up as best as possible. If we see say it a go get very strong, wi bring all di engine dem way up. And we push di boat dem as far up as possible and tie dem. Hurricane destroy a lot of things, but we try fi pick up di pieces as quick as possible,” he added.

And despite the repeated losses suffered over the years, Willy said that they have never gotten any assistance to rebuild or to continue their livelihood, despite their losses. He pointed out that whatever losses they incurred, they are the ones who have to find the means to recover and get their livelihood up and running again.