Corporate Hands | Guardian Group Foundation boosts summer programme

Winsome Wishes for Kids Summer Fun Reading Programme recently received a boost from the Guardian Group Foundation, represented by Jacqueline McLeod (right), vice-president, Individual Life Operations, Guardian Life Limited, to support its Summer Fun Reading Programme, scheduled for July and August. Winsome Wishes for Kids’ liaison, Angela Chaplin (left), and adviser to the charity, Ann Dawn Young Sang (centre) of AYS Global Consult Limited, displayed books, written by a local author, from which the children in the programme will benefit.