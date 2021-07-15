Corporate Hands | Japan presents badminton rackets to Jamaica

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange (third left) displays one of the 80 badminton rackets donated by the Japan Badminton Association to the Jamaica Badminton Association on July 8 at the Japanese Embassy in St Andrew. The donation was done under the ‘Sport for Tomorrow’ initiative in Japan to expand sporting values. Others pictured (from left) are Cultural Officer at the embassy, Kaoru Kajigayama; badminton player Katherine Wynter; Japanese Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Masaya Fujiwara, and President of the Jamaica Badminton Association, Nicole Case.