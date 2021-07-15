Couple among three people murdered in St James last night

St James last night recorded another three murders.

Among the victims were 28-year-old disc jockey Ashawn 'Eva Neva' Holness and his 28-year-old girlfriend, Jodi-Ann Roberts, a security guard.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m., Holness and Roberts were on the verandah of their Gordon Crescent home in Granville when three men armed with high-powered weapons and handguns reportedly entered their yard and opened fire, hitting them multiple times all over their bodies.

In the nearby community of Salt Spring, 31-year-old Rodian 'Brown Chop' Slowley was also gunned down last night.

He was having a meal at his home about 9:15 p.m when he was pounced upon by armed men, who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

Meanwhile, a distraught woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was a close family member of Roberts.

She described the murdered woman and her common-law-husband as loving and good.

A police investigator told The Gleaner that Holness was not on the police radar at the time of his death.

However, there have been times when he had been under investigation in relation to crimes in Granville.

Holness and Roberts are the second common-law couple to be murdered in the Police Area One since the start of the week.

In the first incident, 21-year-old Anthony Godfrey, and his 19-year-old girlfriend Chrisann Brooks were killed at their home in Russia, Westmoreland on Tuesday.

The latest murders bring to 85, the number of homicides in St James since the start of the year.

There are currently two Zones of Special Operations in the western parish – one in Mount Salem and the other in Norwood.

