Elderly man gets 25 years for murder of teen sister-in-law

Christopher Thomas, Gleaner Writer

Winston Jarrett, the 61-year-old man who last month pleaded guilty to the murder of his 18-year-old sister-in-law, Julanna Whyte, has been sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Jarrett received the sentence from Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, who presided over his case, when the matter was heard in the St James Circuit Court today.

During the sentencing hearing, Jarrett's attorney Shelly-Ann Hyman pleaded for the court to show leniency to her client, pointing to his past of childhood abandonment and abuse and the fact that he had pleaded guilty in the murder case at the earliest possible time.

But Sykes cited Jarrett's criminal history, which dates back to 1978 and includes several convictions for housebreaking and sexual offences, as a reason to give him a harsh penalty without the possibility for early release.

The sentence is to take effect immediately following Jarrett's 28-year sentence for the 2012 murder of 65-year-old Daniel Wishart, who he stabbed to death following a dispute over payment for a painting job.

Jarrett was sentenced for that murder before the Home Circuit Court on July 5.

In the case of Whyte's murder, the facts are that on January 25, 2020, the deceased woman's body was found with her throat slashed after she had previously been reported missing.

It is understood that prior to her murder, Whyte and Jarrett had been in a relationship although he was already married to her sister.

Following investigations, Jarrett surrendered to the police on February 18, 2020, and was charged with Whyte's murder.

He pleaded guilty to the murder when he appeared in the Trelawny Circuit Court on June 30, 2021, but his July 1 sentencing hearing was delayed due to Sykes' computer malfunctioning.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.