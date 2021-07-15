Mandeville mayor Donovan Mitchell resigns

Donovan Mitchell has resigned as Mayor of Mandeville and Chairman of the Manchester Municipal Corporation.

The resignation takes effect at 5:00 p.m. today.

In his resignation letter, which was submitted following today's monthly meeting, Mitchell said he decided to step down as it is evident that members of the corporation have lost confidence in his leadership.

He said that he will continue to serve as the councillor for the Royal Flat division until the next local government poll.

With Mitchell's resignation, it is expected that deputy mayor and councillor for the Mile Gully division, Rohan Kennedy, will assume duties as the chairman of the municipal corporation.

Earlier this year, there was speculation that Mitchell was planning to resign from the People's National Party as the Royal Flat councillor and had intentions to cross the floor.

However, he disputed those claims.

