Mandeville Mayor withdraws resignation... Why he wanted to quit

Damion Mitchell/Integration Editor

Mayor of Mandeville Donovan Mitchell has withdrawn his resignation.

The mayor had earlier tendered the resignation saying it was clear he did not have the confidence of the majority of councillors.

It's understood that following the resignation, Mitchell was contacted by the hierarchy of the People's National Party.

Sources close the mayor said he decided to resign after this morning's Infrastructure Committee Meeting in which Mitchell believed he did not get the support of councillors.

Mitchell, in his capacity as chairman of the Manchester Municipal Corporation, had suspended an anti-vending programme in the town which was being enforced by municipal officers.

It is reported that he has concerns about the conduct of some municipal officers and wanted a review of the programme.

However, councillors today voted to resume the programme even before any review.

In recent weeks, Mitchell has also hinted at instances of abuse of authority of some councillors.

His comments, made at a political meeting, has reportedly irked some councillors.

