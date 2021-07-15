Memorable quotes from the street people scandal

“How can there be closure when nobody has come forward and admitted that they have done anything wrong? How can there be closure when some people continue to behave like this thing never happened?”

Nurse Joy Crooks – CUMI

“Do you believe they (the PNP) would have found anybody in the party guilty? People went in front of the commission and blatantly lied to protect each other and cover their tracks, not to mention the convenient memory of those who are supposed to be intelligent people. The whole thing was a real farce and a travesty of justice, to say the least.”

Owen Hamilton – Montego Bay businessman

“I was sitting beside Courts (furniture store) eating some food when a St James Parish Council truck drove up. The police told me they were taking me to the hospital, so I should get into the truck. A man who sweep street held on to my locks while two other strong arm held me in my waist.”

Vernon Gibson – Victim

“In this case, on the face of it, there have been clear breaches of criminal law … . Those found guilty of criminal culpability will have to face the music.”

P.J. Patterson – Prime Minister

“A dark cloud hangs over this situation … . As long as we don’t know what happened, everybody will be a suspect. I don’t want to spend my life as a suspect.”

Dr Lee Bailey – chairman of the Caribbean Cruise Shipping Limited

“The street people who were bound with rope and pepper-sprayed are expected to get about $20,000 per month for the rest of their lives.”

Senator Maxine Henry-Wilson – former Minister of Information

“The obvious collusion of persons and/or agencies to stall the purpose of the commission is unfortunate. To this day, not even one person has admitted even a veiled level of culpability in the whole sordid affair.”

– From the commissioners’ report