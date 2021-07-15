NWC well in St Elizabeth being hampered by mechanical issues

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that operations at its Union Well in St Elizabeth have been reduced to 50 per cent capacity due to mechanical challenges.

As a result, customers served by the facility will experience low pressure or no water.

The NWC is assuring customers that every effort is being made to resolve the challenges and restore the facility to normal by next week Tuesday, July 20.

Areas likely to be affected include Balaclava, Union, Raheem, Phoenix Park, Freetown, Mount Pleasant, Marlborough, St Pauls, Content, Comfort Hall, Evergreen, Roses Valley, Duck Pond, Russell Hill and surrounding areas.

