Plans announced to develop Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew

State Minister in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Homer Davis, says the development of the township in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew, as part of a rural advancement initiative, is not a pipe dream.

Davis yesterday announced plans for the development of one of the main community squares in the West Rural St Andrew constituency while speaking with the media at the Lawrence Tavern Primary School.

Earlier, a team of stakeholders and government agency representatives toured sections of the community.

“Let me hasten to say that this project is not a pipe dream. It is a part of the government's thrust to look at rural communities, rural townships that, for the better part of the last couple of years, have been neglected.”

Lawrence Tavern is one of five communities selected under the $650 Rural Development Programme announced earlier this year. The programme is aimed at improving the lives and economic well-being of rural communities over the next two years.

Juliet Cuthbert –Flynn, Member of Parliament for West Rural St Andrew, participated in the tour and spoke glowingly about the planned improvements.

“I am very happy with this initiative. When it was announced in parliament, I was ecstatic and when I got the call from Minister Homer Davis I was like definitely. When you talk about redeveloping communities you cannot talk about prosperity and just focus on urban, just the cities. We have to look at rural communities right across Jamaica,” she said.

John Myers, the councillor for the Lawrence Tavern division and deputy mayor of Kingston, Winston Ennis, were also in attendance.

- Andre Williams

