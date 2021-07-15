Rema women, children protest deadly violence

A small group of women and children took to the streets of Wilton Gardens popularly called Rema in West Kingston today calling for an end to the violence and bloodshed in the community.

The placard-bearing women and children totalling about 10, said their cries may fall on deaf ears but it was a stance they had to take.

“Mi nuh want go a mi bed and get no phone call say nobody else dead. Mi want it done. All a who have gun and think say gun mek unuh bad, unuh don't bad," a resident said.

Rema resident Winston Muir is the most recent victim of gun violence in the community.

Muir, who was a chef, was gunned down on Sixth Street on Tuesday.

According to a report from the police Corporate Communications Unit, Muir, 40, of an East Road address in Kingston 12, was shot dead by unknown assailants about 11:30 p.m.

The Denham Town police reported that residents heard explosions and contacted them.

One woman who is said to be an aunt of the deceased man collapsed at the scene of the protest and was rushed to a medical facility.

“Gun tun dem inna idiot. Gun mek unuh kill people weh unuh love. Bredda pon da side ya and bredda pon di other side. A revenge a fight the war," said another protesting resident.

She also said because of the ongoing violence, shops had to be closed by 7 p.m which has been affecting businesses.

Up to July 7, the Kingston Western Police Division has recorded 62 murders since the start of the year.

That is a 17 per cent increase when compared with the corresponding period in 2020.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.