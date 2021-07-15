Teen allegedly shot and killed by soldier in Spanish Town

Residents of Valdez Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine are now protesting the shooting death of a member of the community allegedly by soldiers.

They are claiming that the 18-year-old was shot in cold blood and disputed claims that he was armed with a gun.

The police are reporting that he had engaged the soldiers in a shootout and was shot during the exchange.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Subsequently, residents blocked a section of Valdez Road, but it was cleared by the security forces who are maintaining a strong presence in the area.

- Ruddy Mathison

