Three injured after delivery truck overturns on Spur Tree Hill

Three persons are in hospital nursing injuries after a delivery truck carrying rice overturned along the Spur Tree main road in Manchester this morning.

It is reported that the truck was travelling along the road when the driver encountered mechanical difficulties and lost control of the vehicle, which overturned.

The incident happened about 8 o'clock.

The injured persons were rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

The incident is said to have occurred in the vicinity of an accident-prone spot along the roadway.

There was a heavy pile-up of traffic this morning as firefighters sought to remove the truck from the road.

The congestion has since been cleared.

It is also reported that the truck was looted before the police arrived.

- Tamara Bailey

