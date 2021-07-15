Two men killed in Spanish Town crash

The police in Spanish Town, St Catherine are investigating the circumstances surrounding a double fatal accident on the Old Harbour main road.

The deceased have been identified as 20-year-old farmer Javoy Pallamino and 22-year-old Mickeal Reid, a customer service agent, both of Old Harbour, St Catherine.

It is reported that about 8:50 Wednesday morning, a Mazda motor car and a motorcycle were travelling along the Old Harbour main road in an easterly direction heading towards Spanish Town with the vehicle ahead.

Upon reaching a section of the roadway, the driver of the motorcycle allegedly lost control of the bike and collided in the Mazda motor car, then into a motor truck travelling in the opposite direction.

Both the driver of the motorcycle and his pillion were injured and were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

